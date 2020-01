Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 13:44 Hits: 2

We continue our conversation with Academy Award-winning actor and director Tim Robbins, whose recent projects include the new film “Dark Waters” and a play about immigration called “The New Colossus.” He recently endorsed Vermont senator and Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders for president. “I believe he is the only one of them that can defeat Trump,” Robbins says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/1/23/tim_robbins_bernie_sanders_endorsement