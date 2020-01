Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 04:42 Hits: 2

A tanker aircraft involved in Australia's bushfire battle has crashed New South Wales killing the crew of three. It was not immediately clear why the plane crashed while it was carrying a load of fire retardant.

