Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 07:05 Hits: 1

Top world powers are increasingly viewed as corrupt, Transparency International's latest global corruption index found. Canada, the UK and France all fell several points, while the US saw its lowest score in years.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/g7-nations-falling-behind-on-fight-against-corruption/a-52116405?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf