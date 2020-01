Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 08:20 Hits: 3

HONG KONG (AFP): Hong Kong will turn two holiday camps, including a former military barracks, into quarantine zones for people who may have come into contact with carriers of the Wuhan virus, officials announced Thursday (Jan 23).

