Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 06:59 Hits: 0

SYDNEY: A large water-bombing plane crashed while fighting fires southwest of Sydney on Thursday (Jan 23), setting off a "large fireball" and killing all three US crew on board, Australian officials said. New South Wales Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said authorities lost ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/three-us-firefighters-killed-in-australia-water-bomber-crash-12309012