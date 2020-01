Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 07:23 Hits: 0

At least 16 people had close contact with a Washington state man diagnosed as the first U.S. case of the coronavirus and are being monitored for the illness that has killed 17 people in China and sickened hundreds more, local officials said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/wuhan-virus-us-people-under-observation-after-contact-patient-12310850