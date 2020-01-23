House managers make opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial: Live coverage #5

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 01:05 Hits: 1

Donald Trump has been impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, with overwhelming evidence despite his obstruction that has blocked investigators from access to key witnesses and documents. But now it’s in Mitch McConnell’s Senate, and that means a cover-up wrapped in obstruction. And no wonder: Despite Republicans’ best efforts, a majority of Americans think Trump should be removed from office.

The House impeachment managers—Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, and Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow, and Sylvia Garcia—have 24 hours over three days to make their opening arguments. Daily Kos will be following with live updates.

And we’re back, with Adam Schiff picking up the story immediately following Trump’s July 25 phone call to Zelensky.

Schiff has indicated that the rest of tonight will run about 2.5 hours, with a session with Schiff, then Zoe Lofgren, then Schiff back again to close out the night.

Schiff talking about how, despite the “three amigos,” Trump really left everything in Ukraine hanging on the whims of Rudy Giuliani.

Again … Schiff is good at this. The guy has a real knack for delivering these elements of the bigger story in a way that both makes sense, but reveals how odd the whole sequence really is.

Overwhelming is not sufficiently … whelming. It's ultrawhelming.

Schiff spending a lot of time in the Sondland zone here. When Trump’s team gets up, expect them to dismiss Sondland as a liar and his conclusions that there was a connection between withholding assistance and Trump’s demands to be a false assumption.

That’s assuming Trump’s team pauses from simply attacking the House managers and claiming that it’s illegal to even bring a case against Trump.

Honestly, Bolton telling Holmes that the military assistance wouldn’t be restored unless Zelensky “favorably impressed” Trump is an admission of a crime, no matter what it took to generate that impression.

Nice little move right there by Schiff. He tells a story that leaves two critical points hanging … then explains that they can only be filled in if the Senate will subpoena documents and witnesses.

Wouldn’t want anyone to get an idea about mentioning … pressure. Though hell, if Zelensky is smart, he should realize that right at this moment he can extract any damn thing he wants from Trump and Pompeo.

Zelensky should make Pompeo bring him $10B, a squadron of F-35s, an aircraft carrier, and one of Trump's really good chocolate cakes.

Schiff has done such a dead perfect job on every aspect of this, that Republicans would have to go beyond corruption to ignore the evidence a this point. They’d have to be … No. Wait. Sorry. They’re already Republicans.

What he said. Or what I said. Heck, it’s what everyone is saying.

Schiff is laying out a narrative that is so clear - and undeniable, because it is rooted in a huge amount of documents and testimony - that the PresidentÃ¢Â€Â™s defenders only have the choice now of looking complicit, stupid, or immoral (or all three) in rejecting it. January 23, 2020

Schiff tells the Senate that if they don’t think Sondland’s story is consistent … demand Taylor’s contemporaneous notes. “We don’t know what’s in them, but I want to see them.”

At several points in his presentation, Schiff has hammered home just how much the Senate should want to fill in the gaps. And he’s told such a compelling story that it makes filling in those gaps seem really attractive.

If Republican senators are leaving the chamber -- and they are -- why isn't Chief Justice Roberts wagging his finger of shame at them? Greatest deliberative body. Heh.

At a couple of points, Schiff has pre-punctured the case to be presented by Team Trump, showing that their go-to excuses are constructed by carefully editing out the evidence.

Not that this will stop Cipollone, Sekulow, Starr, et al from using those same claims anyway.

Schiff is winding up the last few days before Trump finally released the funds on September 11, a period in which Trump was hit with multiple queries from Senators wondering what was going on, concern from Ukraine after the hold became public, news from his own counsel that the whistleblower report was circulating, and word from the House that three different committees were opening investigations.

That’s what was happening when Sondland called the Oval Office on September 9 and Trump screamed “no quid pro quo.”

My wish to see the Mulvaney presser again and again is being fulfilled.

