House managers make opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial: Live coverage #6

Category: World

Donald Trump has been impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, with overwhelming evidence despite his obstruction that has blocked investigators from access to key witnesses and documents. But now it’s in Mitch McConnell’s Senate, and that means a cover-up wrapped in obstruction. And no wonder: Despite Republicans’ best efforts, a majority of Americans think Trump should be removed from office.

The House impeachment managers—Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, and Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow, and Sylvia Garcia—have 24 hours over three days to make their opening arguments. Daily Kos will be following with live updates.

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 · 1:49:25 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Schiff does another masterful job and sits down for Zoe Lofgren to discuss the final days of this extortion scheme. The “he got caught” part of the story.

Schiff will be back in about 40 minutes for a closing.

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 · 1:51:42 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Lofgren has a knack for delivering detailed material in a calm, reasoned way without it being boring. Seeing Senator Murphy and Senator Johnson up on screen ought to generate at least a little bit of squirming in the seats.

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 · 1:54:56 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Trump’s release of the Ukraine funds came only a week before news of the whistleblower report broke in public. We didn’t know the subject then — but we could guess. 

“There’s one obvious candidate for Trump’s promise—a military aid package for Ukraine. In August, Trump refused to release an aid package that had already worked its way through both congressional and White House review.”

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 · 2:04:52 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Like Schiff, Lofgren is pointing out those places where the information we have on Trump’s scheme bumps up against the documents that haven’t been released — and is making it clear to the Senate that they can find out the truth, for the price of a subpoena.

None of this is likely to tempt Republicans into possibly obtaining more evidence that they would just have to ignore in any case. But some of it should be frightening those in purple states who will be bumping into their refusal to act come November.

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 · 2:08:59 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Lofgren points out something easy to forget — some of the information in the House case is still classified. It can be shown to senators in controlled conditions, but won’t be on the public record. 

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 · 2:11:06 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Schiff is back up and directly talking about the whistleblower complaint. Which probably has Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley elbowing for space in front of the nearest Fox camera as they demand that whistleblower be dragged into the room.

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 · 2:15:33 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Schiff points out that Trump was clearly stating that he wanted an investigation of the Bidens right from the day the whistleblower complaint was released. Which pretty much confirmed everything in the complaint.

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 · 2:17:25 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

We’re coming down to the end of the timeline presentation, with a loop-around to Trump demanding that both Ukraine and China start an investigation into the Bidens.

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 · 2:25:19 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Quick! Look to your left. Adam Schiff is up to January 6. He’ll be coming past any second.

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 · 2:31:07 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Schiff is smart to return to where the day started — Maria Yovanovitch. “It wasn’t enough to get here out of the way … they wanted to destroy her, because she had the audacity to stand in their way.”

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 · 2:39:31 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

John Roberts’ legacy is that he fiddled while Republicans laughed at the idea of democracy.

x

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 · 2:43:13 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

A classified document, mentioned earlier, will be made available to the Senate, but not part of the public record because the White House refuses to declassify it.

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 · 2:44:58 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

We’re out until tomorrow. Night folks.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1913030

