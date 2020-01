Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 13:43 Hits: 6

President Trump on Wednesday vehemently denounced Lev Parnas, the former associate of his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, saying he didn't know Parnas and that the businessman was "sort of like a groupie" who shows up at...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/479317-trump-again-denies-knowing-lev-parnas-hes-a-conman