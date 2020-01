Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 14:13 Hits: 5

"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace on Tuesday said that he would "not be especially pleased" if he were President Trump watching the White House defense of him in the opening round of the Senate impeachment trial....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/479327-chris-wallace-if-im-trump-i-would-not-be-especially-pleased-with-white-house