Trump dismisses troop injuries in Iran airstrikes as 'headaches and a couple of other things'

He avoided Vietnam thanks to bone spurs and later said that trying to avoid sexually transmitted diseases was “my personal Vietnam,” but Donald Trump knows about war injuries. He says. Trump on Wednesday morning dismissed the injuries to 11 U.S. troops in Iran airstrikes, describing the airlifted service members as having had “headaches and a couple of other things” and saying that he didn’t “consider them serious injuries relative to other injuries I've seen.”

Which I guess is still an advance over the morning after the airstrikes, when Trump pretended no one was injured at all, saying “I’m pleased to inform you: The American people should be extremely grateful and happy no Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties, all of our soldiers are safe, and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases.”

So we’ve come from “no Americans were harmed” to 11 people being airlifted out, but hey, it wasn’t “serious injuries relative to other injuries.” You kind of have to wonder what the next step in the “okay, so some stuff happened” progression will be, if reporters keep asking.

