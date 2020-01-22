The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump doesn't just confess to obstruction—he brags about it

Being in the gold-plated, billionaire-infused reaches of Davos clearly makes Donald Trump comfortable. At an early-Wednesday press shindig, Trump scoffed at the impeachment trial that opened in the Senate on Tuesday afternoon. In particular, Trump was amused by the idea that the legislature might actually want the information he’s been withholding from both the House and the Senate—an action that’s the second article of Trump’s impeachment.

"Honestly, we have all the material," said Trump. "They don't have the material." That’s right: Trump isn’t just admitting that he’s blocking the Congress and the public from seeing critical information that reveals the truth behind the charges. He’s doing it with a big, proud middle finger delivered from a meeting of the world’s wealthiest.

