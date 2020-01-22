House managers make the opening argument for impeachment: Live coverage #2

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 20:06 Hits: 5

Donald Trump has been impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, with overwhelming evidence despite his obstruction that has blocked investigators from access to key witnesses and documents. But now it’s in Mitch McConnell’s Senate, and that means a cover-up wrapped in obstruction. And no wonder: Despite Republicans’ best efforts, a majority of Americans think Trump should be removed from office.

The House impeachment managers—Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, and Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow, and Sylvia Garcia—have 24 hours over three days to make their opening arguments. Daily Kos will be following with live updates.

So far the trial from the House manager side has been all Adam Schiff. The House Intelligence chair has done a fantastic job of laying out not just the basics of the charges against Trump, but many of the underlying details. It’s safe to say that all those Republicans who have said they wanted to see Schiff defending the case might be rethinking that demand.

Based on earlier statements from McConnell, expect a short break — and a likely change of speakers — around 3 PM ET as the case moves beyond this initial statement.

Schiff: “This isn’t charity! It’s as much about our defense as it is Ukraine’s.”

That press conference from Mulvaney is one of the most wince-inducing moments of the whole affair. The House managers should play the clip used on Tuesday evening every single day.

Schiff shows strong emotion as he talks about the way that the U.S. leaned on Ukraine in their time of need and asked them to take actions that Ukraine recognized were corrupt and corrupting.

“His master’s voice.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham has been shifting in his seat and scanning the Senate chamber during Adam SchiffÃ¢Â€Â™s presentation, but he perked up when Schiff played TrumpÃ¢Â€Â™s 2016 Ã¢Â€ÂœRussia if youÃ¢Â€Â™re listening,Ã¢Â€Â clip. Graham smiled and shook his head as TrumpÃ¢Â€Â™s voice played on the speaker. January 22, 2020

Schiff makes a deliberate change of pace and addresses the recently released emails from OMB. Makes the very good point that none of Trump’s excuses for withholding assistance stand up to a single question: Why didn’t he tell the public?

There we go. The Mulvaney clips makes a nice coda to take this part of the process to a close in advance of the first break.

Schiff focuses on the timeline at the end — the connections between the whistleblower, investigations by Congress, the interview scheduled by Zelensky, and the final release of funds by Trump. This sequence is key to destroying the “but nothing happened” case from the White House side. I’m assuming that in the timeline presentation ahead, it will get a good deal more attention.

It’s seriously hard to think of anyone who might have done this better, or even how it may have been laid out more clearly and firmly in these first two hours.

