Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 04:07 Hits: 7

Antonio Guterres has asked the warring sides to "accept fully" the summit's conclusions. Libya has had two rival governments since 2014 and General Khalifa Haftar began a military offensive on Tripoli last year.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/un-welcomes-libya-peace-commitments-from-berlin-summit/a-52103698?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf