Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 06:12 Hits: 6

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) clashed with White House lawyers during a marathon debate over rules for the Senate impeachmen...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/479297-nadler-white-house-lawyers-clash-in-late-night-debate