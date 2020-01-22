Impeachment trial opens with debate of McConnell's cover-up plan: Live coverage #7

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 02:10 Hits: 6

The impeachment trial of Donald Trump started on Tuesday with debate on trial procedures—namely, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's carefully planned cover-up. The debate has been conducted by the House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team. On Tuesday McConnell released a slightly relaxed version of the dark-of-night procedure he initially proposed, but make no mistake that he and Trump’s team continue to press for a cover-up.

Republicans have voted down one Democratic amendment after another. The House impeachment managers have been eating the Trump defense team’s lunch on both substance and style, but Republican senators do. not. care.

Cipollone sets up jeffries with a “do nothing Dems” comment, which allows Jeffries to bomb the Senate chamber with the number of bills that have been sent to rot on McConnell’s desk.

Then Jeffries picks up on a “why are we here” comment from Sekulow and uses it to rip him a new one. By God that was satisfying.

Schiff up again. As the day goes on, the lopsidedness of the recitation of facts on the Democratic side, and the sluggish repetition of the same debunked talking points on the Republican side only seems to become more apparent.

And while Schiff seems fresh, Sekulow seems ready to topple off the stage.

Hakeem Jefferies ends his comments by quoting by quoting Christopher Wallace:"If ya don't know, now you know." January 22, 2020

McConnell searches for what he’s supposed to say … remembers that he’s asking to table the motion on Mulvaney. And here we go again with a vote.

BTW, we may not be down to just witness subpoenas. Schumer may ask for documents from still more departments. They’ll have this whole case laid out before the night is over.

McConnell tries to get Schumer to stack his requests, asking them all at once. Schumer makes it clear that he’s willing to move some votes to tomorrow, but won’t submit them in a heap. Schumer suggests they could continue tomorrow (Yes, please).

McConnell forces a quorum vote.

Schumer is standing by with a request for documents from the Defense Department along with requests for more individual subpoenas. Justice Roberts has a case to hear in the morning. It will be interesting to see if McConnell agrees to continue tomorrow afternoon.

It would be great to listen in to Schumer and McConnell at this point. McConnell is clearly frustrated, because Trump’s team is unprepared, the Democrats in House and Senate are working together well, and this day has turned into free presentation time for the House impeachment team without taking even a scratch.

There is apparently no joy in McMudville. Schumer goes back to proposing amendments, starting with a request for subpoenas for documents held by the Defense Department.

And you can bet that by a total non-coincidence, a member of the House team is standing by to address this specific topic in detail. Get ready for quotes from Laura Cooper.

Mitch McConnell has the reputation of being the guy with a encyclopedic knowledge of obscure Senate rules that allow him to dominate this kind of thing. But so far in this hearing, Chuck Schumer has beaten him like a drum. A sad, wrinkly drum.

Rep. Jason Crow has stepped up again for the debate over obtaining documents from the Department of Defense. Crow, a veteran, starts by comparing the complaints about working until 9:30 in a nice comfy Senate chamber vs. the troops out in the field.

“I don’t think any of those folks want to hear us talk about how tired we are or how late it is.”

I'm not sure there's been a weak spot in the Democratic line-up today. They've had differences in their approaches, but they've all been sharp and compelling.

Crow is doing a very good job in his second appearance.

By God … it’s almost like they took that time Pelosi gave them and spent it putting together strategy, practicing their speeches, and planning how it all fits.

