Impeachment trial opens with debate of McConnell's cover-up plan: Live coverage #9

The impeachment trial of Donald Trump started on Tuesday with debate on trial procedures—namely, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's carefully planned cover-up. The debate has been conducted by the House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team. On Tuesday McConnell released a slightly relaxed version of the dark-of-night procedure he initially proposed, but make no mistake that he and Trump’s team continue to press for a cover-up.

Republicans have voted down one Democratic amendment after another, even as it’s been clear to even the most scrupulously both-sidesist of journalists that "Trump's defense looks shaky"—in fact, even Chris Wallace of Fox News said that “to some degree the White House lawyers are making a mistake.” But Republicans aren’t here to go with the side that makes the stronger case, and they apparently don’t mind if the world knows it.

Ongoing coverage can be found here.

It’s easy (and fun) to chuckle over Pam Bondi popping up at 11PM to repeat a random assortment of Republican talking points, along with an equal number of simple mistakes. But the truth is, she did just as well as Cipollone and certainly better than Sekulow ranting about “lawyer lawsuits.”

Every time the camera backs off to show the Senate chamber, it’s kind of shocking how small a place it is.

The next vote completes, and Schumer sends up an amendment that inserts a sentence concerned with providing new information not contained in the House report.

McConnell calls a mercy five minute break.

McConnell’s “hard five minute” break is at ten minutes and counting.

Schumer’s oddly worded amendment seems to create a situation where if the White House tries to bring up something not in the current House report — say, by releasing a single memo — they have to provide everything that was part of any subpoena that would have included the memo. Which is tricksy.

But since Republicans are voting on autopilot, I’m not sure it matters.

Yep. Schiff makes it clear that Schumer's amendment is a shield against a rain of cherry-picked documents designed to create confusion by carefully dodging Trump's crimes.

I will put on my swami hat now and predict that Trump’s attorneys will claim that Schiff violated the privacy of Devin Nunes.

Philbin speaks for Trump’s team, and continues to claim the right to declare House subpoenas invalid. Because.

But the real reason they won’t support the amendment is because being able to insert cherry-picked items is a purposeful inclusion in McConnell’s proposal.

Sekulow talks himself into a circle, then retires.

Schiff jumps on a comment by Sekulow to make a good comeback about both the nature of the “trial” so far, and the schedule. “They’re hoping people are asleep.”

McConnell moves to table the amendment. Will their be any deviation from the party line votes we’ve had to this point? Unlikely.

Republicans remain following their party line in favor of admitting cherry-picked documents, as expected.

Schumer responds with proposed amendment for Bolton. This is, so far as I’m aware, the last one.

Hey, it’s Jerry Nadler! I’d forgotten he was there.

Sounds very awake at this late hour, and determined to speak at a volume that will keep even Risch from snoozing.

It may be late, but Nadler was clearly waiting for this moment. He’s jumping on his opportunity to be a part of this impeachment trial and speaking with energy and intensity. “The question is whether the Senate will be complicit in the cover-up… unfortunately, so far I’ve seen that every Republican senator wants to be part of the cover-up.”

Wheh.

Nadler is coming hard at the idea that locking out Bolton represents active participation in the cover-up. Some Senators may wake up long enough to steam about it. If so … good.

Honestly, I'm not all that stoked about hearing from a witness when I don't have a clue what they will say. Bolton could very easily determine that there's a lucrative future in a surprise exoneration. But sure. Subpoena the bastard.

Ah. Nadler gives me another hit of Fiona Hill. Thanks, Jerry.

