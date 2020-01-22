Impeachment trial concludes debate on McConnell's cover-up plan: Live coverage #10

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 05:21 Hits: 4

The impeachment trial of Donald Trump started on Tuesday with debate on trial procedures—namely, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's carefully planned cover-up. The debate has been conducted by the House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team. On Tuesday McConnell released a slightly relaxed version of the dark-of-night procedure he initially proposed, but make no mistake that he and Trump’s team continue to press for a cover-up.

Republicans have voted down one Democratic amendment after another, even as it’s been clear to even the most scrupulously both-sidesist of journalists that "Trump's defense looks shaky"—in fact, even Chris Wallace of Fox News said that “to some degree the White House lawyers are making a mistake.” But Republicans aren’t here to go with the side that makes the stronger case, and they apparently don’t mind if the world knows it.

And now the final vote on passing McConnell’s resolution for trial procedures.

And, of course, the organizing resolution is passed, 53-47.

And that’s a wrap for today. (And yesterday!)

Nadler has been energetically pointing out the importance of Bolton to the investigation, his willingness to appear before the Senate, and his claims to have new information. All of which makes Bolton a wildcard. But considering that without testimony, Trump is sure to walk, it’s worth taking the chance that Bolton is going to sing Trump’s praises.

Trump’s team may have more than a couple of minutes of bland talking points prepared when it comes to Bolton, because surely this is one even they had to anticipate. We’ll see.

"Ambassador Bolton has made clear that he is ready, willing and able to testify about everything he witnessed. But President Trump does not want you to hear from him. The reason has nothing to do with executive privilege, nothing to do with national security." - @RepJerryNadlerpic.twitter.com/vYa3l6fqoD January 22, 2020

I know they had all this gamed out, but it’s a shame Nadler didn’t get to go earlier, because he’s clearly enjoying himself and presenting his material with a sense of big ‘D’ drama.

Nadler repeatedly positions a vote against this amendment as a “betrayal” and being “complicit in the cover-up.” Nadler describes votes against witnesses as “a treacherous vote.”

Not sure how this is playing with Senators. But man, he is being tough.

Cipollone claims that Nadler made “false allegations” against both the Trump team and the Senate. Suddenly Cipollone, after a day of sneering and table pounding, is so, so concerned about being “respectful” of the Senate.

And now Cipollone is screaming.

Holy cow. Nadler has set both Cipollone and Sekulow on tilt. Both of them end the day flat out shrieking.

Cipollone gets to be the one who declares Donald Trump “a man of his word” and demands an apology from Nadler. Sekulow is left shouting about “shredding the Constitution” by being insufficiently differential to executive privilege.

McConnell calls for tabling the subpoena to Bolton. Odds that Nadler’s hard push for a vote made any difference… not good.

Roberts gave an official shake of the finger at both Nadler and Trump’s team for failing to abide by Senate rules of respectful discourse.

Voted down along party lines … and Schumer is not done. Here comes amendment #9.

This (probably) final amendment would require a vote of the Senate on any motion to subpoena witnesses and documents. From Schumer’s office:

“Senator McConnell’s resolution includes a provision that only says there will be a vote on whether it will be in order for the Senate to vote on motions to subpoena witnesses and documents. In order to get to actual votes on witnesses and documents, this amendment would have to first pass.

Sen. Schumer’s latest amendment (#9) would eliminate this unnecessary obstacle and provide for a vote in the Senate on any motion to subpoena witnesses and documents in the time after the question period.”

Schiff says that “if there was any veneer left” from Trump’s team that they would allow witnesses eventually, it’s gone now. “The veneer is gone. All that promise that you’ll get to take a vote on witness is gone.”

Agreed to (tabled), 53-47: Motion to table Schumer Amendment #1292 (To provide that motions to subpoena witnesses or documents shall be in order after the question period) to S.Res.483, the Organizing Resolution. January 22, 2020

And another amendment which apparently would just change the McConnell resolution to change deadlines for when written motions are due—scheduled for 9 in the morning, with a response 2 hours later. House managers are asking for more time to respond.

They picked off one R—not clear who yet. They were quiet in answering. One more amendment coming.

Agreed to (tabled), 52-48: Motion to table Schumer Amendment #1293 (To allow additional time to file responses to motions) to S.Res.483, the Organizing Resolution. January 22, 2020

Ok, they promised this was the last one. Puts a bit of pressure on Roberts, saying “to help ensure impartial justice by requiring the Chief Justice of the United States to rule on motions to subpoena witnesses and documents" in the impeachment trial.” And it was Collins who broke ranks on the previous amendment.

You’ll be shocked:

Agreed to (tabled), 53-47: Motion to table Schumer Amendment #1294 (To help ensure impartial justice by requiring the Chief Justice of the United States to rule on motions to subpoena witnesses and documents) to S.Res.483, the Organizing Resolution. January 22, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1913166