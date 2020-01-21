CNN poll: 51% want Trump impeached and removed

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 16:40 Hits: 3

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's official cover-up resolution for Donald Trump's impeachment trial is not likely to satisfy a public that has turned on Trump. According to a new CNN poll, a majority of 51% now says Trump should be impeached and removed from office.

Another 45% says the Senate should acquit him, but even a chunk of them want to hear witnesses—69% of respondents want to see testimony from witnesses that didn't appear in the House, including 48% of Republicans. Additionally, majorities view the impeachment charges as true: "58% say Trump abused the power of the presidency to obtain an improper personal political benefit and 57% say it is true that he obstructed the House of Representatives in its impeachment inquiry."

Right now, a majority of 53% gives McConnell the benefit of the doubt and say he'll allow a fair trial. When they discover that the bulk of important stuff is happening in the middle of the night, that slim majority is likely to fade.

