Impeachment trial opens with debate of McConnell's cover-up plan: Live coverage #2

The impeachment trial of Donald Trump starts Tuesday with debate on trial procedures—namely, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's carefully planned cover-up. The debate will be conducted by the House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team. The McConnell-Republican fix is in: the trial will start with marathon days of 12 hours of opening argument running deep into the night, and votes on witnesses and new evidence will be put off and rigged to the greatest extent possible. But those procedures are the subject of Tuesday’s debate.

All this while polls say a majority of Americans think Trump should be removed from office and a large majority support calling witnesses in the trial.

Now Jay Sekulow is up for Trump and demonstrating the Jim Jordan / Kevin McCarthy "sneering is winning" school of argument. Wading through talking points. Please, America, be watching Sekulow vs. Schiff.

The desperate attempt from Sekulow to find something to rant about for the next 57 minutes has already disintegrated into talking about Peter Strzok’s text messages to Lisa Page.

With Sekulow having already run through lies about the Mueller report, lies about the FBI, and lies about the Obama administration. I’d worry that Trump’s team is running out of things to say.

But it’s not true. I watched the House hearings. They’ll just repeat these same lies. Louder.

Cipollone back up to attack Schiff and Nadler. “No even Mr. Schiff’s Republican colleagues were allowed into [House hearings].” Which is just one of multiple lies Cipollone is telling.

Cipollone argues that the House “threatened” members of the White House … by issuing them subpoenas.

Cipollone making an evocative case that Republicans can't actually defend Trump, and have absolutely nothing to use except to attack Democrats and make a pretense that there was a problem with process.

Cipollone invents the "you can't impeach Trump in an election year" rule. Claims that Democrats have "hidden in the small print" an attempt to remove Trump from the ballot. Says "I could go on and on..." then sits down.

Chuck Schumer is up. Requests the subpoena of specific documents from the White House for Jan 1, 2019 “all documents communications … in control of the White House … involving all meetings between Trump and the president of Ukraine.” Along with everything related to Trump seeking investigations into the Bidens, Crowdstrike, Hillary Clinton, and the DNC.

Expect McConnell to quickly demonstrate his willingness to squash any chance of a subpoena.

Schumer has done a good job in describing the requested subpoenas in that he’s being specific about some meetings, calls, and topics. That puts these items on record, and he’s leaving the door open for documents related to other instances not yet known.

McConnell stands to ask for a 15 minute recess. He’s already announced that when they come back, he’ll vote to table the Schumer amendment.

Warning: Senators have been told this is likely to be a very long day.

