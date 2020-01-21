Collins mum on impeachment witnesses, as if she hasn't already cleared her votes with McConnell

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 19:30 Hits: 6

Sen. Susan Collins is remaining completely mum on Moscow Mitch's impeachment cover-up resolution. But don't think that that's because she didn't totally capitulate to it from the get-go.

Collins told the Portland Press Herald that she's been consulting with three other Republican senators—Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee—to make sure that McConnell's resolution allowed motions to subpoena witnesses and documents. Those amendments will be offered by Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and McConnell has already said that he will table them. He said so with the confidence of knowing that he has 51 votes to do so. So whatever Collins does on that vote, she knows it won't make a difference. But it could make a difference to the people of Maine, who definitely want to see Trump held responsible.

Just take a look at the Civiqs findings for Maine on impeachment, and note that support for impeachment has been slowly climbing upward in the last few weeks.

Add to that the fact that Collins is now the most unpopular senator in the land with home-state voters. She will have a lot of eyes watching her this week. But even if she does end up opposing McConnell, don't be fooled. She's doing it with his express permission.

Collins has chosen her side, and it's not Maine any more. Please give $1 to help Democrats in each of these crucial Senate races, but especially the one in Maine!

