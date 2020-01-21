Democrats’ ‘red alert’ to voters: Contact Republican senators and demand a real trial not a cover-up

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 19:40 Hits: 5

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced his plans to run a fact-free cartoon of an “impeachment trial” of Donald Trump. While this is not a surprise, it is a huge blow to our country’s checks and balances of power. Some of the many flaws in McConnell’s bogus rules for the impeachment trial include running through the trial quickly and with the fewest public eyes on it. But probably the most damning set of rules is McConnell’s possibly unconstitutional move to give the Republican Senate majority not only a choice of what possible new evidence or witnesses to allow into the proceedings, but also the ability to decide whether or not to allow any evidence or witness testimony already discovered during the House’s impeachment inquiry.

It’s a blatant move to create a sham trial that includes a cover-up of the president’s corruption and abuses of power. McConnell has been accelerating his corruption of his position for years now, but in the face of such obvious corruption and abuses of power, it is breathtaking to watch our country’s legislative branch held hostage to such small-minded, petty people. Democratic officials are sending out the alarm to Americans interested in seeing a fair trial to call the government switchboards and make your voice heard.

Trials include witnesses and documents. Call your senator and tell them you want a fair trial that includes evidence and witnesses: 202-224-3121 January 21, 2020

202-224-3121 is the number and ask for witnesses and documents. Thank you. January 21, 2020

And there are myriad reasons to call. There is no guarantee anyone in the public will be allowed to see the trial. You want something more specific?

Mitch McConnell is currently not authorizing C-SPAN to place cameras in the Senate Chamber to provide coverage of President Trump's impeachment trial.If you believe the trial should be aired publicly, call the office of @senatemajldr at 202-224-2541.Please share widely. https://t.co/CTWEFpAJp3 January 16, 2020

Make your voice heard.

