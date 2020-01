Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 17:59 Hits: 4

On Monday, after I saw Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposed rules for the impeachment trial, I sat with that information for about five hours. Then I wrote a piece…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/here-are-the-2-main-reason-why-mitch-mcconnell-is-giving-us-a-sham-trial/