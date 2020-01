Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 16:27 Hits: 3

Swarms made up of millions of locusts descended on several regions in Kenya in late December, devouring crops and grazing pastures. Farmers are afraid the invasion will destroy their livelihoods and government efforts to spray the area with insecticides have done little to slow down the devastation.

