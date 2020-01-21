The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Greta Thunberg Addresses Global Elite at Davos: Our House Is Still on Fire

The 17-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg delivered a speech Tuesday to the world leaders and global elite gathered in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, one year after she first condemned the forum for its inaction on climate change. “We don’t need a 'low-carbon economy.' We don’t need to 'lower emissions.' Our emissions have to stop,” Thunberg said. “And until we have the technologies that at scale can put our emissions to minus, then we must forget about net zero. We need real zero.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/1/21/greta_thunberg_davos_speech_2020

