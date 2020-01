Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 01:51 Hits: 2

President Donald Trump decided to “honor” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. late Monday afternoon by dragging his vice president to Washington, D.C.’s MLK Memorial. The two top executives spent all…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/trump-honors-martin-luther-king-jr-by-visiting-his-dc-memorial-for-30-seconds/