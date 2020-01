Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 07:18 Hits: 4

The former head of Interpol had admitted to accepting over $2 million in bribes. Meng disappeared last year while on a trip to China and was later arrested and expelled from the Communist party.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-ex-interpol-chief-meng-hongwei-sentenced-to-13-years-in-jail/a-52082404?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf