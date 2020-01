Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 07:21 Hits: 6

Iran has released the first results of its investigation into the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines flight. All of the 176 passengers and crew on the flight were killed in the incident.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iran-confirms-two-missiles-shot-at-ukraine-airliner/a-52082407?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf