Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 07:29 Hits: 4

Social entrepreneurship can have a huge impact, whether providing access to healthcare, clean energy solutions or improving education. DW's Manuela Kasper-Claridge met some outstanding founders in Davos.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/social-entrepreneurs-meet-at-world-economic-forum-in-davos/a-52073059?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf