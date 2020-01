Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 08:24 Hits: 7

ZURICH: UBS Group AG cut profitability targets on Tuesday (Jan 21) as Switzerland's largest bank grapples with ultra-low interest rates and increased competition for wealthy clients. Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti, who successfully pivoted UBS away from investment banking to wealth management ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/ubs-cuts-mid-term-targets-after-2019-profit-drop-12295562