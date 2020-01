Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 00:38 Hits: 3

A massive pro-gun rally in Virginia's capital on Monday remained peaceful despite reported threats of violence from white nationalist groups.Photos and videos showed thousands of gun rights supporters marching in t...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/479074-no-violence-only-one-arrest-reported-at-large-virginia-pro-gun-rally