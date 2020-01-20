7 Pointed Questions for Corporate Media About Their Biases

Why don’t you refer to our current health care system as a “corporate-run system”?

Why don’t you provide actual data on the public’s attitudes toward health insurance firms?

A 2016 Harris poll found deep disdain for health insurance companies, with only 16 percent believing that these firms put patients over profits. In a 2018 Forbes article on “The Top 5 Industries Most Hated by Customers,” the health insurance industry was ranked fourth (after cable TV, internet providers and wireless phone) — based on American Customer Satisfaction Index rankings. Yet at Democratic debates, we’ve repeatedly heard from journalists about the millions of US consumers who supposedly relish private insurance. While I’ve yet to meet one of those satisfied customers, it’s a mantra from media outlets (which are often sponsored by health insurers). More to the point: I’ve yet to meet anyone who would refuse a plan with more complete coverage at less cost to him or her: “No, I want my beloved Aetna!”

Why do you so rarely care about the views of unions . . . unless they’re in conflict with environmentalists?

For more than 30 years, the media watch group FAIR has documented that the views and voices of labor unions have been marginalized by mainstream media. An exception occurred at the CNN-hosted presidential debate last week, when Bernie Sanders explained his reasons for opposing NAFTA 2.0. (Below is from the transcript.)

SANDERS: Every major environmental organization has said no to this new trade agreement because it does not even have the phrase “climate change” in it . . .

PANELIST: But, Senator Sanders, to be clear, the AFL-CIO supports this deal. Are you unwilling to compromise?

Why do you also invoke unions to cast doubt on “Medicare for All?”

While presidential debate panelists (and corporate Democrats like Joe Biden) have frequently brought up union-negotiated health benefits as an argument against Medicare for All, they rarely mention how US unions have sacrificed wage gains and other benefits to stave off employer cuts to their health care. As flight attendants’ union president Sara Nelson told Politico: “When we’re able to hang on to the health plan we have, that’s considered a massive win. But it’s a huge drag on our bargaining. So our message is: Get it off the table.” As Biden admitted last week, attaching health insurance to a job (whether unionized or not) is an iffy proposition for any worker. Why do you interrogate politicians over the price tags of social programs but not war?

CNN devoted the first portion of last week’s debate to war, military deployment and foreign conflict — but not one of the 25 questions from CNN journalists asked about the price tag of endless war and militarism. This despite the fact that roughly 57 percent of federal discretionary spending goes to the military and Trump keeps lavishing more money on the military than the Pentagon asks for. When it comes to war spending, mainstream journalists don’t ask: “Can our country afford it?”

After CNN’s debate turned from war to progressive proposals for social programs benefitting the vast majority of the public, panelists turned from lapdogs to watchdogs on the issue of cost. Sanders was asked, “Don’t voters deserve to see a price tag [on Medicare for All]?” and “How would you keep your plans from bankrupting the country?” To pound home the bias visually, CNN’s banners across the bottom of the screen blared: “QUESTION: Does Sanders owe voters an explanation of how much his health care plan will cost them and the country?” And the absurd: “QUESTION: Sanders’ proposals would double federal spending over a decade; how will he avoid bankrupting the country?” There were no banners about military price tags.

Why do you probe the costs of reform while sidestepping the higher price tags of the status quo?

Why do you ignore the 2016 presidential result in your incessant punditry on which Democrats are electable in 2020?

I’m unaware of a single serious analyst who asserts with a straight face that Hillary Clinton lost to a faux-populist in 2016 because voters perceived her as “too far left” or “too radical.” But she obviously did lose votes because she was seen as too status quo, too cozy with the corporate establishment. In key swing states, Clinton failed to energize voters of color, lost young voters to third parties, and lost working-class whites who’d voted for Obama and Sanders. Democrats have been defeated in six presidential elections since the Reagan era, but one would be hard–pressed to find a single defeat attributable to far-leftism.

Unfortunately, many Democratic voters in Iowa, New Hampshire and elsewhere are unduly influenced by mainstream media, despite the punditocracy’s awful track record in 2016 and earlier on predicting who’s “electable” in a general election.

Elite journalists regularly quote their “expert” sources in the Democratic establishment who express worries that if Bernie Sanders wins the nomination, he’ll lose badly in November.