Category: World Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 18:22 Hits: 6

If implemented, the agreement would allow for the first direct air travel between the two countries since 1998. The plan is contingent on Kosovo lifting a 100% tax on Serbian goods.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/serbia-kosovo-agree-to-restart-commercial-flights-in-diplomatic-milestone/a-52078104?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf