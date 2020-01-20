The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

France's controversial bioethics bill reaches senate amid continuing outcry

France’s bioethics reform reaches the Senate floor on Tuesday, three months after lower-house lawmakers passed the controversial legislation. The bill, which has been considerably amended by senators in committee, could yet change, with the lesbian couples and single women poised to gain legal access to medically assisted reproduction potentially seeing social security coverage for the procedure withdrawn.  

