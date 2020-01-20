The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

VIDEO: Iraqis split on parliament’s call to expel foreign troops

Category: World Hits: 5

Following the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Iraqi soil earlier this month, Iraqi lawmakers have called on the government to expel all foreign forces deployed in the country. While some Iraqis support the call, others see the continued presence of the US-led coalition in Iraq as vital to protecting the country against the Islamic State (IS) group and other militia groups. FRANCE 24 reports.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200120-video-iraqis-split-on-parliament-s-call-to-expel-foreign-troops

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version