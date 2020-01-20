VIDEO: Iraqis split on parliament’s call to expel foreign troops

Category: World Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 17:59 Hits: 5

Following the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Iraqi soil earlier this month, Iraqi lawmakers have called on the government to expel all foreign forces deployed in the country. While some Iraqis support the call, others see the continued presence of the US-led coalition in Iraq as vital to protecting the country against the Islamic State (IS) group and other militia groups. FRANCE 24 reports.

