The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Unmasking Indian politician Anil Upadhyay, a ‘man of many faces’

Category: World Hits: 5

According to the internet, Anil Upadhyay is an elected official from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Other posts claim he’s an opposition politician who happens to like Modi, while others say he’s a fierce critic of the government. He’s also said to have committed electoral fraud, tortured people and been cruel to animals. The France 24 Observers team wanted to find out who this mysterious politician with so many faces really is… and we were surprised by the result of our quest.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200120-who-anil-upadhyay-mysterious-indian-politician-who-looks-different-every-online-vid

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version