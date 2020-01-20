Unmasking Indian politician Anil Upadhyay, a ‘man of many faces’

Category: World Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 20:28 Hits: 5

According to the internet, Anil Upadhyay is an elected official from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Other posts claim he’s an opposition politician who happens to like Modi, while others say he’s a fierce critic of the government. He’s also said to have committed electoral fraud, tortured people and been cruel to animals. The France 24 Observers team wanted to find out who this mysterious politician with so many faces really is… and we were surprised by the result of our quest.

