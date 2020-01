Category: World Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 20:34 Hits: 5

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday designated Elyes Fakhfakh as prime minister, a presidency statement said, after the fractured parliament this month rejected a government proposed by an earlier nominee to the post.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200120-tunisia-s-president-picks-former-finance-minister-as-new-pm