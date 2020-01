Category: World Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 20:15 Hits: 6

TORONTO: Canadian troops were helping residents of Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday (Jan 20) with snow removal and transportation as the country's eastern province recovers from last week's massive blizzard, prompting several towns to declare their first state of emergency in more than three ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/canadian-troops-help-newfoundland-residents-dig-out-after-record-blizzard-12293426