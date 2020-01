Category: World Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 13:56 Hits: 1

Former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said on Monday that some Republican senators don't speak out against President Trump's behavior because they're afraid of how it could affect their chances at the ballot box."Do you...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/479023-flake-republicans-dont-speak-out-against-trump-because-they-want-to-keep