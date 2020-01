Category: World Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 18:07 Hits: 7

House Democrats on Monday hammered the White House's impeachment defense heading into the Senate trial of President Trump, describing their historic effort as necessary to protect the country from a man who they...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/479047-democrats-push-back-on-white-house-impeachment-claims-saying-trump-believes-he