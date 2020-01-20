Daily Kos Elections 2020 primary calendar

Category: World Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 19:00 Hits: 8

Below you’ll find Daily Kos Elections’ calendar of major-party filing deadlines, primaries, and runoffs for the 2020 elections. Note that the dates listed in the first three columns below are for each state’s congressional and state primaries. The last column lists the date for each state’s Democratic presidential primary (or caucus). Dates in bold reflect simultaneous presidential and downballot primaries.

8-Nov-19 3-Mar 31-Mar 3-Mar 1-Jun 18-Aug 4-Apr 6-Apr 4-Aug 17-Mar 12-Nov-19 3-Mar 31-Mar 3-Mar 6-Dec-19 3-Mar 3-Mar 17-Mar 30-Jun 3-Mar 9-Jun 11-Aug 28-Apr 14-Jul 15-Sep 28-Apr 24-Apr 18-Aug 17-Mar 6-Mar 19-May 21-Jul 24-Mar 2-Jun 8-Aug 4-Apr 13-Mar 19-May 10-Mar 2-Dec-19 17-Mar 17-Mar 7-Feb 5-May 5-May 13-Mar 2-Jun 3-Feb 1-Jun 4-Aug 2-May 10-Jan 19-May 19-May 17-Jul 3-Nov 5-Dec 4-Apr 16-Mar 9-Jun 3-Mar 24-Jan 28-Apr 28-Apr 5-May 1-Sep 3-Mar 21-Apr 4-Aug 10-Mar 2-Jun 11-Aug 3-Mar 10-Jan 10-Mar 31-Mar 10-Mar 31-Mar 4-Aug 10-Mar 9-Mar 2-Jun 2-Jun 2-Mar 12-May 12-May 13-Mar 9-Jun 22-Feb 12-Jun 8-Sep 11-Feb 30-Mar 2-Jun 2-Jun 10-Mar 2-Jun 2-Jun 2-Apr 23-Jun 28-Apr 20-Dec-19 3-Mar 12-May 3-Mar 6-Apr 9-Jun 10-Mar 18-Dec-19 17-Mar 17-Mar 10-Apr 30-Jun 25-Aug 3-Mar 10-Mar 19-May 19-May 18-Feb 28-Apr 28-Apr 24-Jun 8-Sep 28-Apr 30-Mar 9-Jun 23-Jun 29-Feb 31-Mar 2-Jun 11-Aug 2-Jun 2-Apr 6-Aug 3-Mar 9-Dec-19 3-Mar 26-May 3-Mar 19-Mar 23-Jun 3-Mar 28-May 11-Aug 3-Mar 26-Mar 9-Jun 3-Mar 15-May 4-Aug 10-Mar 25-Jan 12-May 12-May 1-Jun 11-Aug 7-Apr 29-May 18-Aug 4-Apr

Runoffs

Filing Deadlines

Conventions

Primary runoffs between the top two vote-getters may take place in some states if no candidate receives over a certain threshold of the vote in the primary: 30% in North Carolina (only if requested by the runner-up) 35% in South Dakota 50% in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas. Georgia conducts a general election runoff between the top two vote-getters for state races on Dec. 1 and for congressional races on Jan. 5, 2021, if no candidate receives a majority on Nov. 3. Louisiana conducts a general election runoff between the top two vote-getters on Dec. 5 if no candidate receives a majority on Nov. 3.All filing deadlines on the calendar above are for major-party candidates and only apply to congressional and statewide races unless noted below. Independent and third-party candidates, or contests for other races (including the presidential race), may be subject to different deadlines. Georgia’s filing deadline for the special Senate election is Sep. 4. California's filing deadline is extended five days (to December 11, 2019) in races where no incumbents file for reelection. Florida’s filing deadline for state candidates is June 19. Massachusetts requires candidates to file with local election officials on May 5, then requires them to file again with the secretary of the commonwealth on June 2. The first step is therefore necessary but not sufficient for candidates to appear on the ballot. Nebraska’s filing deadline for incumbents, regardless of whether they are seeking reelection or another office, is Feb. 18.Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, and Utah parties conduct conventions prior to their primaries that can impact primary ballot access. Iowa parties conduct conventions to select nominees if no candidate receives over 35% of the vote in the primary. Minnesota parties conduct conventions after which candidates who fail to win their party’s endorsement often (but by no means always) drop out. Virginia parties, at their discretion, may select nominees at conventions rather than via primaries.

Sources: Green Papers, Run For Office, Frontloading HQ, state elections sites and statutes

