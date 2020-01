Category: World Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 04:03 Hits: 4

A new study has revealed that one out of three adolescent girls from the poorest households around the world has never been to school. Gender discrimination and ethnic origin are some of the reasons behind the exclusion.

