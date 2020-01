Category: World Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 05:00 Hits: 4

Dutch law enforcement agents managed to apprehend the suspects after involving German police. The Netherlands has witnessed brazen prison break attempts in recent years, including one using a hijacked helicopter.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dutch-police-foil-high-security-prison-break/a-52064266?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf