Category: World Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 08:46 Hits: 5

The legal basis for firearm possession in the US is enshrined in the Second Amendment of the Constitution. But how are guns regulated? DW looks at who can buy and sell them — and how one loophole undermines gun control.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/8-facts-about-gun-control-in-the-us/a-40816418?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf