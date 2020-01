Category: World Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 08:44 Hits: 5

Thousands of people opposed to France’s plans to reform the law on assisted reproductive technology took to the streets of Paris on Sunday, two days before a major bioethics bill is put before the Senate.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200120-thousands-protest-against-new-french-bioethics-bill-ahead-of-senate-review