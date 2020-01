Category: World Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 09:30 Hits: 5

BEIJING (Reuters) - Bundled up in winter clothes as they head home for the Lunar New Year holiday amid a health scare over a mystery new virus, Chinese travellers on the teeming concourse of Beijing West station were evenly split between the masked and the barefaced.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/01/20/masks-on-chinese-start-holiday-travels-as-alarm-mounts-over-mystery-virus