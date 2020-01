Category: World Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 07:50 Hits: 5

VANCOUVER: A senior Huawei executive whose arrest in Vancouver led to a breakdown in Canada-China relations headed to court on Monday (Jan 20) to fight extradition to the United States. Meng Wanzhou, the company's chief financial officer and eldest daughter of its founder Ren Zhengfei, is wanted ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/huawei-executive-goes-to-canada-fight-us-extradition-12289642