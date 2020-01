Category: World Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 09:07 Hits: 5

SYDNEY: Prolonged drought and other effects of climate change are pushing Australia's unique platypus population towards extinction, scientists warned in a study published Monday (Jan 20). The river-dwelling animal has already disappeared from up to 40 per cent of its historical range on ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-fires-climate-change-pushing-platypus-extinction-12287766