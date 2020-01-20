Because 'I Can Feel Bernie Beating Trump,' Pramila Jayapal Endorses Sanders for President

The co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus "has led the fight against Trump's racism, sexism and xenophobia," Sanders said responding to the news. "Together, we will defeat Trump and build a working class movement and transform this country so it works for all."
