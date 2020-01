Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 21:09 Hits: 0

On ABC’s This Week, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff confirmed a grim report that surface last week: The nation’s top intelligence officials are pushing Congress to cancel the year’s usual…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/nsa-cia-are-now-attempting-to-withhold-documents-potentially-relevant-to-impeachment-house-intel-chairman/